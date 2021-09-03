Forsyth County Schools active COVID-19 cases dip slightly before start of Labor Day weekend

Overall active COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County Schools dropped slightly over this past week, with the district reporting nearly 800 active cases Friday morning ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

The school system saw its highest peak in cases since the beginning of the pandemic the week before when they reported 1,022 active cases on Saturday, Aug. 28.

That report came five days after the district began its Keep Forsyth Safe campaign to try to encourage families to wear face masks and follow COVID-19 guidelines while indoors or in large groups.