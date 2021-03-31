How Lanier Tech works to meet industry needs, connect students with jobs

As Georgia’s workforce ebbs and flows, Lanier Technical College moves with it.

For the sixth year in a row, the multi-campus college has experienced 100% job placement among its graduates. Tim McDonald, interim president of Lanier Tech, said the school has also obtained significant enrollment milestones, reaching 5,045 in fall 2020, an increase of 318 students from spring 2020, when the pandemic hit. For spring 2021, the college has 4,664 students signed up for courses.

“The three highest enrollment semesters in the history of the college happened in the last four semesters,” McDonald said. “Hitting the 5,000 student milestone is just tremendous. We had put out some projects a year earlier, and we were projecting the 5,000 enrollment mark to happen in 2022.”

Over the past year, the interim president said he has also admired the way his faculty and staff responded to the pandemic. In spring 2021, he said Lanier Tech switched in a week’s time from face-to-face instruction to 100% online. Today the college offers a combination of the two.

“It was so very inspired to see that kind of effort being put forth with the primary mission to continue our education and continue workforce development,” McDonald said. “I’m also equally proud of our students who see the benefit of technical education, and the career opportunities in our community that are offered to graduates, whether from an allied health field, advanced technology engineering field or business services.”

