Lambert High School students’ research for national competition could explain cognitive effects of space travel

A Lambert High School student duo was chosen as one of five finalists in the 2022 Genes in Space national competition for their research into a possible increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease in outer space.

Madhav Gulati, a senior, and Vineeth Sendilraj, a junior, attended the International Space Station Research and Development Conference in Washington, D.C., last month to present their project to a panel of judges.

The contest is meant to challenge students to come up with DNA experiments that address current challenges in space travel and deep space exploration, according to the Genes in Space website, www.genesinspace.org.

The winner of the competition will have the opportunity for their experiment to be sent into space and performed on the International Space Station in 2023.

All students in the U.S. in grades 7-12 qualify to participate in the competition, and there were more than 600 total submissions this year.

Both biotechnology and synthetic biology students at Lambert, Gulati and Sendilraj said they applied for the competition as soon as they heard about it, bringing in a mentor from Harvard University to help them with their research.

“This project is of great interest to us because there are still so many unknowns about space exploration and how they impact the human body,” Gulati and Sendilraj said.

Through the research for the project, they found that radiation and microgravity in space can lead to a build-up of toxins around the brain’s neurons that progresses Alzheimer’s disease. This experiment has only been simulated on Earth.

To fully understand how much of an impact the environment can have on the brain, the students said the experiment needs to be simulated in outer space.

“As space exploration blasts off in the near future, it is crucial that our experiment is done in space in order to understand its impacts on cognitive health and keep us safe during space travel,” according to the students.