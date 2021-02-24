Pinecrest Academy names next Head of School going into 2021-22 school year

“I am thrilled to be Pinecrest Academy’s next Head of School,” Rodgers said. “As I’ve gone through this discernment process, it’s been evident to me that Pinecrest has an amazing legacy that folks have prayed and sacrificed to make possible throughout the years, and I feel honored to be a part of that legacy.

“As I think about the future, I am excited about the immense potential that this school has to further realize its vision, to build on its tradition of excellence and to share the light of Christ with others,” he continued.

Before serving as a principal, Rodgers also worked as a grade level dean and AP English teacher at Knoxville Catholic High School and as a teacher, basketball coach, dean and interim assistant upper school principal at St. David’s School in North Carolina.

He earned his master’s in education in Independent School Leadership from Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College and his master’s in Humanities from the University of Dallas.

Rodgers also serves as a fellow of the University of Notre Dame’s Reform Leadership Summit, and the Knoxville News Sentinel once named him a member of the “Top 40 Under 40” class.

In the new school year, he will be taking over for Howard, who has served as the interim Head of School since spring 2020. Howard previously served on the school’s board of directors from 2002-11.

“We are extremely excited and grateful that Jake, his wife, Rachel, and daughter Cate have decided to join our Pinecrest community,” said Mark Doxtader, Pinecrest Academy’s chairman of the board of directors. “After an extensive and extremely robust evaluation process, we are sure that Jake will bring the excellence in all areas of integral formation that our students and families expect.

“Equally important, Jake has proven to be a community builder and will focus on humbly supporting our most important asset, our faculty and staff. Jake is a leader that will help take Pinecrest to the next level.”