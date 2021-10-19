Student helps lead Lambert High School speech and debate team to worldwide stage

Sahil Sood first found an interest in speech and debate when he was in sixth grade.

His social studies teacher urged him to join the school’s club, and without really knowing why or what speech and debate really entailed, he attended his first meeting.

“I immediately fell in love,” Sood said. “I enjoyed the nuanced political discussions that occurred during a debate round and the adrenaline rush.”

He has stuck with speech and debate ever since that first meeting, taking part in competitions and taking on leadership roles within the club.

Now a junior at Lambert High School, Sood is the president of the speech and debate club, and he has led his peers to top rankings in both national and international competitions. Under his presidency, he and his peers were able to bring what was once an unranked team to the Top 3 in the world.

The Forsyth County News spoke with Sood about what led the team to such success in the competition world, some of his proudest accomplishments in speech and debate and how it feels to compete on an international stage.