These Forsyth County elementary students are headed to Texas for a world robotics championship

A group of Sawnee Elementary School students won at the Georgia VEX IQ state competition held at North Forsyth High School on Saturday, March 4, securing their spot in the 2023 VEX World Championship in Texas.

Several teams made up of 3 students each from Sawnee made it into the state competition earlier this month, having the opportunity to show off their coding and teamwork skills. During VEX IQ competitions, students must create, build, program and drive a robot on a field and complete missions to earn points.

But the robot is only one aspect of the competition. Each team must also submit an engineering notebook and participate in interviews with judges.

“The robotics program helps prepare students for life after the classroom by teaching real world skills and application of academic lessons,” Sawnee Elementary states on its website.



