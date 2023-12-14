By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
These longtime Forsyth County Schools principals just announced plans to retire
12142023PRINCIPALS RETIRING
Forsyth County Schools announced on Wednesday, Dec. 13, that Hendricks Middle School Principal Cheryl Riddle and Chestatee Elementary School Principal Dr. Polly Tennies will be retiring next summer. - photo by FCN file photo
Forsyth County Schools announced on Wednesday, Dec. 13, that two longtime local principals will be retiring at the end of the 2023-24 school year.