BOC will not renew County Manager Johnson’s contract, former county manager to serve in interim

It appears a shakeup is coming to the Forsyth County Government.

After an executive session, county commissioners voted unanimously at their regular meeting on Thursday to negotiate an interim county manager contract with former Forsyth County Manager Doug Derrer. County Attorney Ken Jarrard said the contract of current County Manager Eric Johnson “would come to its natural end” and no final action will be taken until the board’s Sept. 3 meeting.

“As the board is aware, the existing county manager contract does come to an end in early September, and the board of commissioners is in need, therefore, of negotiating a contract with either a new county manager or an interim county manager,” Jarrard said ahead of the commissioner’s vote. “I believe the board’s preference is to negotiate a contract with an interim county manager to serve, obviously, in an interim capacity until such time as we have a full-time replacement.”

Other than voting, there was no discussion on the item by commissioners or reasons given for the change.

This will be the second time Derrer, who previously served as the county manager from 2009 until his retirement in 2017, has served as interim county manager. He previously stepped into that role in Sept. 2008 after accepting the deputy county manager position that March.