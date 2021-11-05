City council hears 2022 budget proposal during work session

Both revenues and expenditures are expected to increase for the city of Cumming in 2022.



During the Cumming City Council’s work session on Wednesday, Nov. 3, council members heard a presentation from City Administrator Phil Higgins about the city’s proposed 2022 budget.

Higgins said the preliminary 2022 budget is balanced at about $42.4 million, which is greater than the 2021 adopted budget of $38.9 million.

The city budget is the total of the proposed general fund ($15.5 million), water and sewer ($25.8 million) and capital projects fund ($1.1 million) budgets.

For the general fund, the largest expected revenues are about $8.7 million in administration fees, $1.6 million from the aquatic center, $1.5 million from the Cumming Fairgrounds, $1.1 million from the municipal court and $1.1 million from planning and zoning.

For revenues, one of the largest increases will come from the city’s municipal court, which had expected revenue of $450,000 in the 2021 budget.



