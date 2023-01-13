Here’s what Forsyth County legislators want to tackle in 2023

With a new session of the Georgia General Assembly underway, there is a lot that Forsyth County’s legislative delegation wants to take on this year.

The assembly’s 2023 legislative session began on Monday, Jan. 9 and will continue until early March or late April.

After recent elections and redistricting, Forsyth County will have several new faces at the Gold Dome. Here’s a look at who’s serving this term and what they want to tackle in the session.