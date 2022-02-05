Kemp unveils Parents’ Bill of Rights

ATLANTA – Legislation guaranteeing parents’ involvement in their children’s education was introduced into the General Assembly Wednesday on behalf of Gov. Brian Kemp.

Dubbed the Parents’ Bill of Rights, the legislation will be steered through the state House and Senate through separate versions sponsored by Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, and Rep. Josh Bonner, R-Fayetteville, two of Kemp’s floor leaders.

The bills would add transparency provisions to state law guaranteeing parents the right to access instructional material.