Cumming planning board recommends approval of 78-acre residential rezoning request

A request to rezone nearly 80 acres on Pilgrim Road is heading to the Cumming City Council.

At a meeting of the Cumming Planning and Zoning Board on Tuesday, Oct. 13 members voted to recommend the rezoning of 78 acres at 1785 and 1735 Pilgrim Road from single-family residential district (R-1) to moderate-density residential district (R-2) with concurrent variances for a residential use with a mixture of housing types and a total of 176 units for a density of 2.25 units per acre.

According to plans submitted to the city’s planning and zoning department, the development is planned with two housing types.

The plans say 102 lots would be for homes with 7,020 square foot lots and the other 74 will be 12,560 square foot lots.

A previous request for the project included townhomes and would have had a total of 205 units, but developers said at a previous meeting they had dropped that part of the plan.

The development is also planned to include neighborhood amenities include 28.3 acres of open space, walking trails and a sidewalk network.

The site will be accessible from two points on Pilgrim Road.

There was little discussion of the projects during the work session, though a public hearing was previously held at the planning board’s Sept. 28 meeting.

Speaking on behalf of Sawnee View Memorial Gardens, Lisa Bennett asked for fencing, a berm and plantings on the property boundary between the neighborhood and the cemetery.

The land became part of the city in 2019 as part of a total of 113.5 acres, which included the cemetery, that was annexed from Forsyth County.

After being annexed the property was rezoned to the city's annexed property (AP) district, which annexed properties go to for up to 18 months from the date of annexation.

Under state law, newly-annexed properties into the city are required to have a similar zoning to the one it had in the county for at least a year.

The property was rezoned again in January to R-1, which Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow said at the time was the “most comparable thing” to the previous county zoning.