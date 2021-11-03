'It's just an unbelievable feeling:' Mayor Troy Brumbalow re-elected to second term

Cumming voters have re-elected Mayor Troy Brumbalow to a second term.
As of about 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Forsyth County Department of Voter Registrations and Elections reported Brumbalow had received 683 votes, about 77% of the 887 ballots cast in the race, to challenger William Stone III’s 204 votes, 23%.
"It was a great turnout for a city election, and I'm really pleased with the results," Brumbalow said on Tuesday evening.
Brumbalow, who was first elected in 2017, is a business owner and 1990 graduate of South Forsyth High School and touted the soon-to-open Cumming City Center, the city's financial status and the revitalization of the Cumming Police Department as successes in his first term during his campaign.
On Tuesday evening, Brumbalow thanked city voters for their support.
"It's just an unbelievable feeling," Brumbalow said. "You put so much time in it, and to know you've got that kind of support is pretty humbling.
Nearly 25%, 889 votes, of the city’s 3,618 registered voters cast a ballot in the election.
Councilmen Chad Crane, Post 1, and Jason Evans, Post 2, were also re-elected on Tuesday after neither drew a challenger. Both were elected alongside Brumbalow in 2017.
Stone, a tax attorney and a 2006 Forsyth Central High School graduate, cited growth in the city as well as spending by city officials as key issues for his campaign during his campaign. After attending Central, Stone graduated from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia, Georgia State College of Law and received an LLM in Taxation from the University of Florida's Levin School of Law.