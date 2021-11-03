'It's just an unbelievable feeling:' Mayor Troy Brumbalow re-elected to second term

Cumming voters have re-elected Mayor Troy Brumbalow to a second term.

As of about 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Forsyth County Department of Voter Registrations and Elections reported Brumbalow had received 683 votes, about 77% of the 887 ballots cast in the race, to challenger William Stone III’s 204 votes, 23%.

"It was a great turnout for a city election, and I'm really pleased with the results," Brumbalow said on Tuesday evening.

Brumbalow, who was first elected in 2017, is a business owner and 1990 graduate of South Forsyth High School and touted the soon-to-open Cumming City Center, the city's financial status and the revitalization of the Cumming Police Department as successes in his first term during his campaign.



