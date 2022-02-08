Registration open for Forsyth County Fire Department Citizens’ Fire Academy

Forsyth County residents can now apply for the Fire Department’s annual Citizens’ Fire Academy, a 10-week course offering participants an inside look at the profession of firefighting, according to a news release.
“The academy is truly a unique chance for citizens to get a behind-the-scenes look at their fire department and the services that we provide to protect them each day,” said Fire Chief Barry Head. “Not only will participants get a hands-on learning experience, but they also will get to interact with first responders.”
The Citizens’ Fire Academy will be held on 10 consecutive Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., March 8 through May 17, with April 5 off for spring break.
The course will be held at Fire Department Headquarters at the Forsyth County Public Safety Complex at 3520 Settingdown Rd., in north Forsyth County.
Participants must be 25 years of age or older, have no prior felony conviction, pass a background check and be a resident of Forsyth County.
Those interested in applying for the Citizens’ Fire Academy must submit a completed application, a signed and notarized liability release, and a signed and notarized confidentiality agreement.
The application packet is available at bit.ly/3gy2rYp, and is on the fire department’s page at forsythco.com. Space in the program is limited, and selection is first-come, first-served pending a successful background check.
Application packets must be received by Feb. 25. Candidates accepted for the academy will be notified on March 1.
For more information about the Citizens’ Fire Academy, please call Bridgette Butynski at (770) 205-5699.