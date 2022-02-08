Registration open for Forsyth County Fire Department Citizens’ Fire Academy

Forsyth County residents can now apply for the Fire Department’s annual Citizens’ Fire Academy, a 10-week course offering participants an inside look at the profession of firefighting, according to a news release.

“The academy is truly a unique chance for citizens to get a behind-the-scenes look at their fire department and the services that we provide to protect them each day,” said Fire Chief Barry Head. “Not only will participants get a hands-on learning experience, but they also will get to interact with first responders.”