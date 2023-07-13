The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office will host two women’s self-defense college edition classes this summer to provide students with the knowledge and skills to keep themselves safe for their first time living away from home.
Why the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is working to teach young women to defend themselves
