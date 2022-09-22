Volleyball: Forsyth Central alum Emma Kiser lands national junior college honor

Emma Kiser's bio on the Eastern Florida State College athletics website lists her most notable athletic achievement as being named Forsyth County Player of the Year.

It might be time to update that answer.

Kiser, a Forsyth Central Class of 2022 graduate, earned national recognition this week and made a little history at her Melbourne-based junior college.

On the heels of two stellar performances in conference play, Kiser landed NJCAA Division I Offensive Player of the Week, becoming the first Titans volleyball player to ever receive the honor.

"It was very unexpected, it caught me by surprise when I found out during film session," Kiser was quoted as saying in an article on the school's athletics website, "but I feel like I would not be in this position if it wasn't for my teammates and coaches always supporting me, especially my parents who have been able to be at the past two games. It was really awesome to have them here.

"It is really awesome and just makes me really want to get back out on the court again Thursday. I know that if I keep working hard, do what I do best, which is just go out and have fun playing, I know I can continue to play at a high rate."

Playing as a right-side hitter, Kiser racked up 35 total kills (4.38 per set) at a .561 hitting clip in 3-1 victories over Indian River State College and Polk State College — fellow members of the Suncoast Conference.

Kiser, who took home top honors in the county during her senior season, also received the nod for Florida College System Activities Association Region 8 Player of the Week.

An experienced setter, as well, Kiser currently sits at 97 kills and 103 assists on the season for Eastern Florida State College, which is 11-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

"I have only really been hitting for two years and this is the highest percentage I have ever had, so I can't complain," Kiser said in the article. "Two years ago, I didn't even know what hitting percentage was, so it has been really nice."

