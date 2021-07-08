GHSA's stance on player compensation remains unchanged

The Georgia High School Association reaffirmed its stance on player compensation in light of the state allowing student-athletes to profit off their name, image or likeness.
Georgia H.B. 617 notes that “participation in intercollegiate athletics should not infringe upon the rights of student-athletes to have control over and profit from the commercial use of their name, image or likeness.”
The bill was signed by Governor Brian Kemp in May and took effect July 1.
However, GHSA executive director Robin Hines on Wednesday said there will be no change at the high school level because the bill exclusively deals with “intercollegiate athletic programs at postsecondary educational institutions.”
According to the governing body’s constitution and by-laws, only awards approved by the GHSA may be accepted by a high school student-athlete as a result of participation in school or non-school competition in a sport recognized by the GHSA.
The GHSA does allow for “reasonable compensation” from private lessons in a sport; however, competing for money or other monetary compensations, capitalizing on athletic fame by receiving money or gifts with monetary value except college scholarships, signing a professional contract, and hiring an agent force student-athletes to forfeit their amateur status.
The NCAA adopted a policy last week that allows student-athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness consistent with the law of the state where their school is located.