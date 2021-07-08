GHSA's stance on player compensation remains unchanged

The Georgia High School Association reaffirmed its stance on player compensation in light of the state allowing student-athletes to profit off their name, image or likeness.

Georgia H.B. 617 notes that “participation in intercollegiate athletics should not infringe upon the rights of student-athletes to have control over and profit from the commercial use of their name, image or likeness.”

The bill was signed by Governor Brian Kemp in May and took effect July 1.

However, GHSA executive director Robin Hines on Wednesday said there will be no change at the high school level because the bill exclusively deals with “intercollegiate athletic programs at postsecondary educational institutions.”