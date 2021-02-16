By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Soccer: Six county teams ranked in initial coaches' poll
Bennett Beisbier
West Forsyth junior Bennett Beisbier heads the ball during a 2020 match against Lambert. - photo by David Roberts

Six Forsyth County soccer teams landed in the first Georgia High School Soccer Coaches' Poll, which was released Tuesday morning.

South Forsyth's boys team checks in at No. 2 in Class 7A, followed by Lambert at No. 4, North Forsyth at No. 7 and Denmark at No. 10. 

West Forsyth's girls squad is ranked second in Class 7A, followed by fourth-ranked Lambert.

South's boys are 4-0 this season with wins over No. 8 Brookwood, Johns Creek, Northview and Creekview. Lambert is 2-0 with wins over Northview and Dunwoody, and has yet to concede a goal this season. North is 4-0 this season, which is the most wins by a North team since 2012. Denmark is 3-1 this season, its only blemish coming in a 2-0 decision against Sequoyah, the No. 2 team in Class 6A.

West's girls are 3-0 and have outscored their first three opponents 23-0. Lambert is 2-0-1 with wins against Campbell and Dunwoody, and a 0-0 draw against Northview.

County teams will open Region 6-7A play on Friday.

BOYS

1. Peachtree Ridge (4-0-0)

2. South Forsyth (4-0-0)

3. Hillgrove (4-0-0)

4. Lambert (2-0-0)

5. Mill Creek (2-0-0)

6. Pebblebrook (3-1-0)

7. North Forsyth (4-0-0)

8. Brookwood (3-1-0)

9. Campbell (3-1-0)

10. Denmark (3-1-0)

GIRLS

1. Mill Creek (2-0-0)

2. West Forsyth (3-0-0)

3. Parkview (3-0-0)

4. Lambert (2-0-1)

5. Brookwood (3-0-1)

6. Collins Hill (4-0-0)

7. North Gwinnett (1-1-1)

8. Walton (3-0-0)

9. Norcross (3-1-0)

10. Harrison (1-2-1)