Softball Roundup: War Eagles down Broncos; Longhorns record pair of shutouts

South Forsyth celebrated senior day with an 8-2 triumph over East Forsyth in a matchup between top-10 teams.

In the Saturday non-region matchup, the host War Eagles used a five-run third inning to blow open a 1-1 game. Outside of the big inning, both teams scored one run in each of the first and sixth innings, with South Forsyth also scoring once in the fourth.

Ellie Balose tossed a complete-game gem, striking out seven and pitching around two hits and five walks. She outdueled East Forsyth star Cadence Alberty, who gave up a dozen hits and walked two against eight strikeouts.

Audrey Hui and Karley Casey each recorded three hits for the War Eagles. Hui and Kennedy Ariail posted two RBIs apiece.

Both teams will return to region play Sept. 20, when ninth-ranked South Forsyth (14-5) heads to Lambert and No. 6 East Forsyth (13-7) hosts Madison County.

Lambert sweeps weekend games

Lambert shut out Cherokee Bluff and Harris County in a pair of wins Saturday at Brookwood.

Courtney Sauer went the distance in a 3-0 victory in Game 1, while Hannah Cole tossed a no-hitter in a 12-0 win in the second contest.

Against Cherokee Bluff, Lambert scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning.

Ashley Fitts opened the frame with a triple and scored on an error. With two outs, Bailee Jamison doubled home Ireland Egan and Grayson Moody to extend the lead.

In her no-no, Cole finished with nine strikeouts and zero walks.

The Longhorns (11-6-1) scored on a sacrifice fly in the first inning and didn't push across any runs in the second.

However, Lambert, which has won seven straight games, erupted with nine runs in the third frame and finished off the run-rule victory with a pair of fourth-inning runs.

Next up for Lambert will be a pair of Region 6-7A home games Sept. 20 and 22 against South Forsyth and Denmark, respectively.