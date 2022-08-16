Volleyball Roundup: Rhoads breaks Wolverines kills record; Broncos place 2nd in tourney

The West Forsyth Wolverines volleyball team continued its dominance this past weekend in the Sequoyah Classic. Wolverines collected wins against Marietta (25-18, 25-12) Pope (20-25, 25-21, 15-9) Kennesaw Mountain (25-21, 25-16) and Northside, Columbus (25-9, 25-20).

However, the Wolverines couldn’t reel in the win in the tiebreaker against Creekview, losing 25-16, 10-25, 15-7.

Outside hitter Lymaris Vazquez went on a killing spree, earning 51. Following right behind her was Reece Rhoads with 50. Rhoads, a senior, broke the school record for career kills in the third set of the Pope match, eclipsing the 901 accumulated by Chloe Lance.

It was a solid all-around weekend for Taryn Dickey, who led the Wolverines in assists with 119 and aces with 12 and came through on the defensive side with 12 digs.

West Forsyth (6-2) will travel to face Cambridge at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16.

East Forsyth reels off 4 straight wins

Saturday at the Georgia Challenge Red Tournament, the East Forsyth Broncos volleyball team finished in second place.

The Broncos didn’t start off too great. After taking commanding early leads, the Broncos couldn't close out the sets in losing the first match against host Woodstock (25-17, 25-21).

There were four kills each from junior Emily Miolen and sophomore Hannah Litton to lead the Broncos' attack.

The Broncos put their game faces on and went on to win four consecutive matches against Meadowcreek, Sprayberry, East Paulding and Shiloh.

Freshman Mandy Karavite totaled seven kills and six kills, respectively, in matches against Meadowcreek and Sprayberry. Miolen led the Broncos offensively with 31 kills and had six blocks on the day. Sophomore Macy Meadows led the team in assists (59). Additionally, freshman Mataya Orth led the team with 34 digs and seven aces.

The Broncos (7-2) will be heading back to Woodstock Aug. 17 to play against Denmark at 6 p.m. and Woodstock at 7 p.m.

South Forsyth manages pair of tourney wins

The South Forsyth War Eagles volleyball team went 2-3 over the weekend in the Sequoyah Classic.

The War Eagles recorded victories against Starr's Mill (25-13, 25-18) and River Ridge (25-18, 25-21). South Forsyth fell in three sets to Alpharetta and Centennial and in straight sets to Cherokee.

South Forsyth (3-3) will host Chattahoochee at 6 p.m. Aug. 16.

Bulldogs' rough start continues

It was a rough time for the Forsyth Central Bulldogs volleyball team at Chestatee, where they went 0-4 in a weekend tournament.

Losses for Forsyth Central came against Wesleyan (25-13, 25-14), Cherokee Bluff (25-22, 25-22), North Gwinnett (25-9, 25-19) and Hebron Christian (25-11, 24-26, 15-8).

Forsyth Central (1-7) will travel to battle against Habersham Central at 6 p.m. Aug. 16.