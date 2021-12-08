Basketball: Jake Mooney's double-double helps West Forsyth to 7th straight win

West Forsyth dropped its season opener to Johnson-Savannah.

The Wolverines haven't lost since.

West extended its winning streak to seven games Tuesday with a 66-57 win against South Forsyth, going on the road and beating last year's Region 6-7A champion.

Jake Mooney led West with a double-double, scoring 20 points and pulling down 14 rebounds, as the Wolverines dominated in the paint. Grant Moore added 19 points and seven rebounds of his own.

"We feel like that's been our advantage every night right now. So, we really want to do that," West head coach Frederick Hurt said. "We also want to be balanced, because we have good 3-point shooters. We really do. Just Saturday night we had a bunch of threes. But tonight they didn't fall early, so let's focus on inside. We hit two big threes in the fourth that came out of going inside first."