Basketball: Jake Mooney's double-double helps West Forsyth to 7th straight win

West Forsyth dropped its season opener to Johnson-Savannah.
The Wolverines haven't lost since.
West extended its winning streak to seven games Tuesday with a 66-57 win against South Forsyth, going on the road and beating last year's Region 6-7A champion.
Jake Mooney led West with a double-double, scoring 20 points and pulling down 14 rebounds, as the Wolverines dominated in the paint. Grant Moore added 19 points and seven rebounds of his own.
"We feel like that's been our advantage every night right now. So, we really want to do that," West head coach Frederick Hurt said. "We also want to be balanced, because we have good 3-point shooters. We really do. Just Saturday night we had a bunch of threes. But tonight they didn't fall early, so let's focus on inside. We hit two big threes in the fourth that came out of going inside first."
West had just four 3-pointers, but each one came at an opportune moment. Mark Daly's three midway through the fourth quarter pushed West back out by three possessions after South had cut the deficit to six points, then Caleb Lesch's 3-pointer made it 64-53 with 1:00 left, putting the game out of reach.
In the first half, West had a couple of well-timed threes that kept South from stealing momentum. Mooney buried a 3-pointer in the first quarter moments after Ethan Underwood hit his first of four 3-pointers, then Will Moore knocked down a three after Teddy Toth opened the second quarter with a three.
Underwood scored a game-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers, while Toth added 13 points on three 3-pointers.
"What really stuck out is how good their guards are," Hurt said. "We couldn't ever pull away because of the Underwoods. We tried to focus on going inside, and we had a great stretch where we did. I thought Grant played a really strong game. We shot way less threes in the second half than we usually do because we were really focusing on going inside."
Caleb Underwood had four points to complement older brother Ethan Underwood.
Ethan's second 3-pointer of the game was a trail three fed by Caleb and gave South a 28-21 lead with 2:16 until halftime.
But West mounted a comeback, as Moore's jumper inside the final minute made it a two-point game, then Mooney threw down a dunk to tie the game 28-28.
Ethan Underwood connected on a short jumper as the first-half buzzer sounded to send the War Eagles into halftime with a two-point lead.
West opened the second half by scoring 13 of the first 16 points of the third quarter, using a dominant quarter to take control.
Mooney had seven points and eight rebounds in the third quarter, while Moore added six points, four rebounds and a block in the frame.
West dominated on the glass, outrebounding South 27-14 and leading to several put-backs and second-chance points.
"We feel like we're a balanced team, but our strength is our inside play," Hurt said. "Even then, Jake can step out and hit a three, Grant has a good face-up game. Still, we're better going inside first."
West [7-1, 2-0 Region 6-7A] will host North Forsyth at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while South [4-3, 1-1 Region 6-7A] will host Forsyth Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.