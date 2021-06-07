The Peach State Cats return home this weekend for American Cancer Society Night

The Peach State Cats will return home to the Cumming Fairgrounds arena on Saturday, June 12 to play the Southern Steam. It will be American Cancer Society Night. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The American Cancer Society will be putting on a "Crucial Catch Festival" from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with information, fun, food and a player meet and greet.

Fans wear a tie-dye shirt to the game and show support for all cancer survivors and come visit the vendor tent to find out about early detection and American Cancer Society programs and resources available to help our community fight back against cancer.

The NFL Crucial Catch mission is to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction. The league, its clubs, players, the NFL Player Association, and the American Cancer Society are committed to providing individuals with the tools they need to help them better understand early detection and ways to reduce their cancer risk.



Each year, every NFL team raises awareness during their Crucial Catch game, which features on-field and in-stadium Crucial Catch elements. Crucial Catch games also present a special opportunity to honor cancer survivors and those currently battling cancer.

To purchase tickets, visit www.peachstatecats.com