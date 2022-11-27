Forsyth County is offering these ways to help in-need seniors, kids for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, the Forsyth County government is offering several ways to help those in need in the community.

Throughout the holidays, the Forsyth County Senior Services will hold programs to help provide seniors with gifts and food for the holidays, while the Forsyth County Fire Department will collect gifts for youngsters.

Here’s a look at the programs:

Aerial’s House

For the 20th year, the FCFD will collect toys and other items as part of the annual Aerial’s House Toy Collection, which is named for aerial fire trucks used by the department.

Through Friday, Dec. 9, volunteers can bring new, unwrapped toys, gift cards for retailers and new or gently used coats for children or adults to any Forsyth County fire station or the FCFD headquarters at 3520 Settingdown Road. The gifts will go to local children ages newborn to 18 years old.

“The Fire Department is honored to continue a wonderful initiative that brings joy to children and families during such a special time of the year,” said Forsyth County Fire Division Chief Jason Shivers in a news release. “We appreciate the community’s support for this program.”

Any donated coats should be pre-cleaned.

In December, gifts can also be left inside the lobby of the Forsyth County Administration Building 110 E. Main Street underneath the lobby Christmas tree.

According to the release, the program began in 2002 under then-Chief Danny Bowman “in response to learning of the number of children in the community that did not receive or could not be provided gifts by their families each year.”