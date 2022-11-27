Forsyth County is offering these ways to help in-need seniors, kids for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, the Forsyth County government is offering several ways to help those in need in the community.
Throughout the holidays, the Forsyth County Senior Services will hold programs to help provide seniors with gifts and food for the holidays, while the Forsyth County Fire Department will collect gifts for youngsters.
Here’s a look at the programs:
Aerial’s House
For the 20th year, the FCFD will collect toys and other items as part of the annual Aerial’s House Toy Collection, which is named for aerial fire trucks used by the department.
Through Friday, Dec. 9, volunteers can bring new, unwrapped toys, gift cards for retailers and new or gently used coats for children or adults to any Forsyth County fire station or the FCFD headquarters at 3520 Settingdown Road. The gifts will go to local children ages newborn to 18 years old.
“The Fire Department is honored to continue a wonderful initiative that brings joy to children and families during such a special time of the year,” said Forsyth County Fire Division Chief Jason Shivers in a news release. “We appreciate the community’s support for this program.”
Any donated coats should be pre-cleaned.
In December, gifts can also be left inside the lobby of the Forsyth County Administration Building 110 E. Main Street underneath the lobby Christmas tree.
According to the release, the program began in 2002 under then-Chief Danny Bowman “in response to learning of the number of children in the community that did not receive or could not be provided gifts by their families each year.”
Holiday Gift Angels
Forsyth County Senior Services will offer two ways for the community to help seniors in need.
Through Thursday, Dec. 1, the community can take part in the Holiday Gift Angels Program.
In the program, volunteers can request the name and gift ideas of a local elder at the senior services’ Charles Place, 595 Dahlonega Street, or Sexton Hall, 2115 Chloe Road, locations and bring back the unwrapped gifts in a gift bag back to the locations.
Volunteers can also request a gift tag by contacting Senior Services at (770) 781-2178 or seniorservices@forsythco.com.
Gifts must be brought back during business hours.
Along with gifts, volunteers can also help provide meals for seniors through the home-delivered meals holiday gift certificate program.
Those who want to give can provide meals for a day, week, month or year. The cost for a meal certificate is $5 for one day, $25 for one week, $100 for one month and $1,200 for a year. Other amounts will also be accepted for the program.
Meals delivered between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day will include a certificate from the donor with a message to the recipient.
Checks should be made payable to Forsyth County Senior Services (FCSS) Holiday Meal Certificate.
Program and may be mailed or delivered to:
Forsyth County Senior Services
Attn: Holiday Meal Certificate Program
2115 Chloe Road Cumming, GA 30041
For additional information on both holiday programs, call Forsyth County Senior Services at (770) 781- 2178 or Forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Senior-Services.