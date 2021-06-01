Kitchen Inspections: Chicken Salad Chick, Popbar Alpharetta, That Biscuit Place and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected in May 2021 by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.
All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.
Permits must be posted in public view at all times. Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909 or click here.
Annunziata’s
111 West Courthouse Sq., Cumming, Ga 30041
Score: 95, Grade: A
Atlanta Bread Company
410 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 116 Cumming, Ga 30041
Score: 100, Grade: A
Bruster’s #103
878 Buford Rd., Cumming, Ga 30041
Score: 91, Grade: A
Cheeseburger Bobby’s
882 Buford Hwy., Cumming, Ga 30041
Score: 100, Grade: A
Chicken Salad Chick
3630 Peachtree Pkwy Ste., 500 Suwanee, Ga 30024
Score: 100, Grade: A
Confection
8020 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Ste 109,110 Suwanee, Ga 30024
May 14 Score: 69, Grade: U
May 25 Score: 100, Grade: A
Dunkin Donuts
3065 Old Atlanta Rd., Cumming, Ga 30041
Score: 96, Grade: A
Dunkin Donuts
1610 Oak Farm Dr Alpharetta, Ga 30004
Score: 89, Grade: B
Events by Dezine
6140 Hwy 400 Hwy Ste I Cumming, Ga 30041
Score: 92, Grade: A
Fairfield Inn & Suites
3150 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Cumming, Ga 30041
Score: 100, Grade: A
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steak Burgers
2405 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, Ga 30041
Score: 100, Grade: A
Holiday Inn Express & Suites
7146 Mcginnis Ferry Rd., Suwanee, Ga 30024
Score: 100, Grade: A
Holmes Slice
6330 Halcyon Way, Ste 760, Alpharetta, Ga 30005
Score: 72, Grade: C
I Love NY Pizza and Pasta
4910 Atlanta Hwy., Alpharetta, Ga 30004
Score: 97, Grade: A
Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches
950 Buford Hwy., Cumming, Ga 30041
Score: 94, Grade: A
Kiko’s Enterprises #4 Inc
3240 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, Ga 30024
Score: 100, Grade: A
Kobe Steak and Sushi Bar
5665 Atlanta Hwy., Ste 112, Alpharetta, Ga 30004
Score: 97, Grade: A
La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop
3671 Hutchinson Rd., Ste A, Cumming, Ga 30040
Score: 91, Grade: A
LA Sushi
4090 Johns Creek Pkwy., Ste B, Suwanee, Ga 30024
Score: 96, Grade: A
Lambert High School
805 Nichols Rd., Suwanee, Ga 30024
Score: 100, Grade: A
Lambert High School - Culinary Arts
805 Nichols Rd., Suwanee, Ga 30024
Score: 96, Grade: A
Los Rios Mexican Restaurant
12 Tri-County Plaza, Cumming, Ga 30040
Score: 78, Grade: C
Marcos Pizza
3130 Mathis Airport Pkwy., Ste 310, Suwanee, Ga 30024
Score: 98, Grade: A
McDonald’s #32463
4890 Post Rd., Cumming, Ga 30040
Score: 100, Grade: A
McDonald’s #32464
3075 Old Atlanta Rd., Cumming, Ga 30040
Score: 91, Grade: A
Mellow Mushroom
410 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 200, Cumming, Ga 30041
Score: 100, Grade: A
North Forsyth High School
3635 Coal Mountain Rd., Cumming, Ga 30041
Score: 100, Grade: A
Popbar Alpharetta
6200 Town Sq 130, Alpharetta, Ga 30005
Score: 100, Grade: A
Pure Pho & Grill
410 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 208, Cumming, Ga 30041
Score: 91, Grade: A
Q Korean Steak House
872 Buford Rd., Cumming, Ga 30041
Score: 100, Grade: A
Red Robin America’s Gourmet Burgers & Spirits
370 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, Ga 30041
Score: 84, Grade: B
Salata Salad Kitchen
6210 Town Square Center Ste., 1020b, Alpharetta, Ga 30005
Score: 100, Grade: A
Sip n Chew Delightful Eats
5905 Atlanta Hwy Ste 104, Alpharetta, Ga 30004
Score: 100, Grade: A
Smokey Q
1850 Bald Ridge Marina Rd., Cumming, Ga 30041
Score: 100, Grade: A
Spring Hill Suites by Marriott
2692 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, Ga 30024
Score: 91, Grade: A
Taco Mac @ Peachtree Pkwy.
2607 Peachtree Pkwy Suwanee, Ga 30024
Score: 100, Grade: A
Tam’s Backstage
215 Ingram Ave., Cumming, Ga 30040
Score: 84, Grade: B
Taqueria El Arriero
433 Canton Rd Ste 101, Cumming, Ga 30040
Score: 82, Grade: B
That Biscuit Place
5110 Chattahoochee Ind Park, Cumming, Ga 30041
Score: 91, Grade: A
The Bagel Hole
1810 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 108, Cumming, Ga 30041
Score: 100, Grade: A
The Wright Chippy
101 Colony Park Dr Ste 100 Cumming, Ga 30040
Score: 100, Grade: A
Vickery Creek Elementary School
6280 Post Rd., Cumming, Ga 30040
Score: 100, Grade: A
Vickery Creek Middle School
6240 Post Rd., Cumming, Ga 30040
Score: 97, Grade: A
Wendy’s
2670 Freedom Pkwy., Cumming, Ga 30041
Score: 96, Grade: A
Wendy’s At Peachtree Parkway
3661 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, Ga 30024
Score: 91, Grade: A
WNB Factory
3480 Keith Bridge Rd., Ste A2 Cumming, Ga 30041
May 6 Score: 66, Grade: U
May 17 Score: 50, Grade: U
May 26 Score: 100, Grade: A