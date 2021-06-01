Kitchen Inspections: Chicken Salad Chick, Popbar Alpharetta, That Biscuit Place and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected in May 2021 by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.

All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.

Permits must be posted in public view at all times. Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909 or click here.

Annunziata’s

111 West Courthouse Sq., Cumming, Ga 30041

Score: 95, Grade: A

Atlanta Bread Company

410 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 116 Cumming, Ga 30041

Score: 100, Grade: A

Bruster’s #103

878 Buford Rd., Cumming, Ga 30041

Score: 91, Grade: A

Cheeseburger Bobby’s

882 Buford Hwy., Cumming, Ga 30041

Score: 100, Grade: A

Chicken Salad Chick

3630 Peachtree Pkwy Ste., 500 Suwanee, Ga 30024

Score: 100, Grade: A

Confection

8020 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Ste 109,110 Suwanee, Ga 30024

May 14 Score: 69, Grade: U

May 25 Score: 100, Grade: A

Dunkin Donuts

3065 Old Atlanta Rd., Cumming, Ga 30041

Score: 96, Grade: A

Dunkin Donuts

1610 Oak Farm Dr Alpharetta, Ga 30004

Score: 89, Grade: B

Events by Dezine

6140 Hwy 400 Hwy Ste I Cumming, Ga 30041

Score: 92, Grade: A

Fairfield Inn & Suites

3150 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Cumming, Ga 30041

Score: 100, Grade: A

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steak Burgers

2405 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, Ga 30041

Score: 100, Grade: A

Holiday Inn Express & Suites

7146 Mcginnis Ferry Rd., Suwanee, Ga 30024

Score: 100, Grade: A

Holmes Slice

6330 Halcyon Way, Ste 760, Alpharetta, Ga 30005

Score: 72, Grade: C

I Love NY Pizza and Pasta

4910 Atlanta Hwy., Alpharetta, Ga 30004

Score: 97, Grade: A

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches

950 Buford Hwy., Cumming, Ga 30041

Score: 94, Grade: A

Kiko’s Enterprises #4 Inc

3240 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, Ga 30024

Score: 100, Grade: A

Kobe Steak and Sushi Bar

5665 Atlanta Hwy., Ste 112, Alpharetta, Ga 30004

Score: 97, Grade: A

La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop

3671 Hutchinson Rd., Ste A, Cumming, Ga 30040

Score: 91, Grade: A

LA Sushi

4090 Johns Creek Pkwy., Ste B, Suwanee, Ga 30024

Score: 96, Grade: A

Lambert High School

805 Nichols Rd., Suwanee, Ga 30024

Score: 100, Grade: A

Lambert High School - Culinary Arts

805 Nichols Rd., Suwanee, Ga 30024

Score: 96, Grade: A

Los Rios Mexican Restaurant

12 Tri-County Plaza, Cumming, Ga 30040

Score: 78, Grade: C

Marcos Pizza

3130 Mathis Airport Pkwy., Ste 310, Suwanee, Ga 30024

Score: 98, Grade: A

McDonald’s #32463

4890 Post Rd., Cumming, Ga 30040

Score: 100, Grade: A

McDonald’s #32464

3075 Old Atlanta Rd., Cumming, Ga 30040

Score: 91, Grade: A

Mellow Mushroom

410 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 200, Cumming, Ga 30041

Score: 100, Grade: A

North Forsyth High School

3635 Coal Mountain Rd., Cumming, Ga 30041

Score: 100, Grade: A

Popbar Alpharetta

6200 Town Sq 130, Alpharetta, Ga 30005

Score: 100, Grade: A

Pure Pho & Grill

410 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 208, Cumming, Ga 30041

Score: 91, Grade: A

Q Korean Steak House

872 Buford Rd., Cumming, Ga 30041

Score: 100, Grade: A

Red Robin America’s Gourmet Burgers & Spirits

370 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, Ga 30041

Score: 84, Grade: B



