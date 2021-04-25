Extension: Protect hearing when working with outdoor equipment

With warmer weather, many of us are enjoying more time outside. Unfortunately, many motorized outdoor toys and tools create noise at levels that damage hearing.



Noise-induced hearing loss can have life-impacting consequences. With the use of hearing protection devices, however, we can enjoy the benefits or motorized tools and still preserve our precious hearing.





How hearing loss occurs:

Sound waves create vibrations in our ears. The vibrations ripple through the bones of the middle ear, into fluid of the inner ear, and move a membrane studded with hair cells. Microscopic projections on the hair cells bump up and down and translate sound waves into electrical signals that make sense of the sound in our brains. Loud sounds damage and kill the hair cells, which don’t grow back.

Our hearing is at risk from sounds that are 85 decibels (dB) and louder. The louder sound is, the quicker hearing damage can happen. In some cases, one extremely loud noise, like an explosion, causes sudden, permanent hearing loss.

Prolonged or repeated exposure to noise over 85 dB causes gradual hearing loss that may be hard to notice. It can also cause tinnitus, a sense of buzzing in one or both ears, or a roaring sound in the head, that can be hard to tune out. The U.S.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration established worker safety standards for noise exposure, but over half of working-age people with noise-induced hearing loss were not exposed to workplace noise.





Common sounds that contribute to hearing loss:

Many of our everyday sounds are over 85 decibels – loud enough to cause hearing loss. As equipment ages, it can get louder when operated. Battery powered lawn equipment tends to be quieter than gas powered equipment, but these may still exceed safe noise limits.

Some examples of sound levels of common yard and home equipment are: