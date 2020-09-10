Citizen Supply, Unique Cuts Barbershop latest retailers coming to Halcyon this fall

This third location for Unique Cuts is 1,300 square feet and will offer a menu of services for all hair types, ranging from custom trims to artwork designs to beard trims to straight-razor shaves.



“At Unique Cuts Halcyon, we are dedicated to doing our part — to not only deliver top-notch customer experiences, but also to make all feel welcome, support local schools and sporting programs, and celebrate what makes our community a great place to live,” Challinger said in a statement.

Sanders is quite familiar with the community, though Citizen Supply gained notoriety with its flagship location at Ponce City Market. This new 1,400-square-foot store will be Citizen Supply’s second and follow the same formula as the first in offering a large selection of house plants, the company’s original Atlanta apparel collection and other quality, handmade and small-batch goods from local makers.

Citizen Supply is also known for constantly evolving its offerings for an immersive retail environment, whether creating new Instagram-worthy displays, hosting creative workshops or serving craft cocktails.

“After growing up in Forsyth County and starting my business in Atlanta, I am very much looking forward to diving deeper with the local community, forming new relationships and bringing the best of Citizen Supply to fill a missing gap in the suburban market,” Sanders said in a statement. “Through our great friendship with The Gibson Co., we’ve seen Halcyon’s momentum building firsthand and are big believers in the idea that rising tides lift all ships. We know we have a community in Forsyth County who come to Ponce City Market to shop with us, and now we want to bring a piece of that experience closer to home.”



