Forsyth-based contractor wins statewide award

Officials with Forsyth County based Cooper & Company recently announced the firm is a 2022 winner of the AGC Build Georgia Awards. The firm also took top honors last year for their work on the municipal complex in the city of Cornelia.

The Associated General Contractors of Georgia awards recognizes the best in both general and specialty contractors through the annual Build Georgia Awards.

This year, Cooper & Company received first-place for its their work on the Norcross branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library.

“It was our privilege to be able to provide Gwinnett County and the City of Norcross a space that is beautiful, highly-functional and offers so many resources to the community,” noted Cooper and Company principal partner Steve Cooper.

The newly constructed library branch is a LEED Certified facility and was built over a parking garage. The interior has numerous open spaces with specialty rooms for adult readings, meetings, children’s area and teen gaming rooms. Features also include an elevated plaza area adjacent to the library including decorative planters and hardscapes.



“A library is so much more than a place that houses books—it is a space for learning, creating and building relationships just for starters,” said Cooper and Company principal partner Jim Cooper.



Cooper & Company has been in business since 1967, and has completed more than 600 projects throughout the south.