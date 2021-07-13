Sawnee EMC Celebrates 83rd anniversary this month

Sawnee EMC will celebrate its 83rd anniversary July 16.
Established in 1938, Sawnee EMC, then Forsyth County Electric Cooperative, was created as community leaders joined together to bring electricity to what was then a very rural area.
With its humble beginnings as a small electric cooperative serving approximately 750 members along 163 miles of distribution line, Sawnee EMC has evolved into what it is today, a modern electric utility with more than 360 employees serving over 166,000 member-owners over 11,700 miles of distribution lines throughout a seven-county service area in north Georgia.
Today, Sawnee EMC is the third largest electric cooperative in the state of Georgia and the ninth largest in the United States.
With a relentless commitment to providing a “world class” customer service experience for its member-owners, the two-time J.D. Power award recipient in the past three years stands well positioned to provide reliable electricity to its member-owners for years to come and is prepared to meet the electricity needs of the future for a rapidly growing service area.
Sawnee EMC’s advanced 21st century distribution system coupled with its forward-thinking Board of Directors and professional staff, is committed to delivering reliable, safe and affordable electricity, while having rates which are among some of the lowest in the state.
“Sawnee EMC’s long and rich history is grounded in the communities we serve and while technology and times have changed, our core principles of being good stewards of our members assets remain the same. We are an electric membership corporation led by the energy needs of our members and created by and for the communities we serve,” said Michael Goodroe, President and CEO of Sawnee EMC. “It is with great pride that I know when our staff walks through the doors of Sawnee EMC each day their sole mission is to serve the energy needs our members with distinction.” With services and programs ranging from marketing natural gas to energy efficiency member solutions to rebates and virtual solar, Sawnee EMC member-owners can rest assured that they are part of one of the best electric co-ops in the nation.
To learn more about Sawnee EMC visit sawnee.com. Member-owners can interact with Sawnee EMC on Facebook and Twitter as well as receive prompt, knowledgeable customer service by phone at 770-887-2363, text 678-999-8124, chat at sawnee.com or through its app, available by searching “Sawnee EMC” in Google Play or the App Store.