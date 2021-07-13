Sawnee EMC Celebrates 83rd anniversary this month

Sawnee EMC will celebrate its 83rd anniversary July 16.

Established in 1938, Sawnee EMC, then Forsyth County Electric Cooperative, was created as community leaders joined together to bring electricity to what was then a very rural area.

With its humble beginnings as a small electric cooperative serving approximately 750 members along 163 miles of distribution line, Sawnee EMC has evolved into what it is today, a modern electric utility with more than 360 employees serving over 166,000 member-owners over 11,700 miles of distribution lines throughout a seven-county service area in north Georgia.

Today, Sawnee EMC is the third largest electric cooperative in the state of Georgia and the ninth largest in the United States.

With a relentless commitment to providing a “world class” customer service experience for its member-owners, the two-time J.D. Power award recipient in the past three years stands well positioned to provide reliable electricity to its member-owners for years to come and is prepared to meet the electricity needs of the future for a rapidly growing service area.

Sawnee EMC’s advanced 21st century distribution system coupled with its forward-thinking Board of Directors and professional staff, is committed to delivering reliable, safe and affordable electricity, while having rates which are among some of the lowest in the state.



