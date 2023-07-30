Update, July 18: Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell estimated Monday, July 17, at a Habersham County board of commissioners’ meeting that the Corvette in the crash was going more than 150 mph.
Corvette driver was going 150 mph before Ga. 365 crash that killed 5, Habersham sheriff says
Latest
-
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office reveals why Sharon Forks Library recently closed amid "suspicious activity," identifies suspect
-
Woman arrested after allegedly entering home, stealing SUV
-
Two Atlanta men charged with several counts of burglary, car break-ins and more in Forsyth County
-
Here’s the latest information on recent fatal crash in north Forsyth