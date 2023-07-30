By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Corvette driver was going 150 mph before Ga. 365 crash that killed 5, Habersham sheriff says
Five killed in Habersham crash
Five people were killed in a wreck Sunday, July 16, on Ga. 365 in Habersham. Photo courtesy of Habersham County
Update, July 18: Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell estimated Monday, July 17, at a Habersham County board of commissioners’ meeting that the Corvette in the crash was going more than 150 mph.