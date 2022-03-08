FCSO: Suspect fled after armed robbery on Peachtree Parkway

The suspect in a Tuesday morning armed robbery has not been caught, officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.
FCSO officials said at approximately 6:54 a.m. on Tuesday, the suspect reportedly robbed an individual at Wells Fargo at 3611 Peachtree Parkway and was not apprehended after a foot chase and the use of a K9 team.
The FCSO Major Crimes Unit is working the case, and there were no injuries during the incident.
On Tuesday morning, the Johns Creek Police Department officials said they were assisting FCSO with the search in the Medlock Bridge Road area.
This story will be updated.