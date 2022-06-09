Forsyth County man dead after lawnmower struck by car

Johnson, who sustained minor injuries, was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle 1st degree, driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane and writing sending reading texts while driving. He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on no bond.

“During the on-scene investigation, a cell phone was in the debris on the ground outside of the Fusion and was confirmed to belong to Mr. Johnson,” the release said. “The text screen was active, and it appeared that Mr. Johnson was replying to a text at the time of the crash. Field sobriety evaluations were also conducted on Mr. Johnson. At the conclusion of the evaluation, it was determined that Mr. Johnson was driving under the influence.”