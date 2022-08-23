Johns Creek PD investigating fatal shooting

One person is dead after a shooting in Johns Creek on Tuesday morning.
According to a release from the Johns Creek Police Department, one person has been detained as a person of interest in the shooting, which officers responded to at about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The shooting left one person dead, and another was transported to the hospital
The shots were fired at a residence inside the Hunters Forest neighborhood, located off Jones Bridge Road, and “once officers arrived on the scene, an additional shot was fired,” according to the release.
The scene has been secured, and the shooting is under investigation.