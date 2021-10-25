Suspect identified after foot chase on Ga. 400

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials have released the name of a man who was recently arrested after an alleged foot chase along Ga. 400.

FCSO officials said Nigel William Weeks, 22, of Norcross, was arrested in the incident and charged with possession, purchasing, manufacturing or distributing marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana over an ounce, possession of drug-related objects, escape, improper/erratic lane change, speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked.

He was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 21 and is currently being held at the Forsyth County Jail on no bond.

At the time of the arrest, officials said the suspect was arrested after he fled following a traffic stop on Ga. 400 southbound just past Exit 14.

Weeks was allegedly handcuffed with his hands behind his back before fleeing on foot to the area of a nearby auto dealership and medical building after narcotics officers responded to the scene.