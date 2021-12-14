'Bring the community together:' Central students collect more than 1,000 coats for 3-day family thrift shop

Forsyth Central High School began its three-day thrifting extravaganza Monday in the school’s media center to give students and their families the chance to stop by and grab a free winter coat ahead of the holidays.



“We just want to make sure everybody is warm this winter,” said Principal Dr. Josh Lowe.

The school’s Wellness Center and DECA students partnered to plan the event, bringing together both the Forsyth Central and Forsyth County communities to support the cause.

With the students completing all the marketing for the coat drive, the school was able to collect around 1,100 coats for families in need.

“I’m amazed at how our community just showed up,” said Karen Cole, director of The Wellness Center.

Others in the community volunteered to help during the event. Parents brought in hangers and racks while students volunteered to organize the coats and stay in the media center to help families pick out what they wanted.

Story continues below