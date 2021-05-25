By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Class of 2021: West Forsyth High School graduation, in photos
West Forsyth High School
Hudson Posey and Haylee Dornan attend West's graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23 at Infinite Energy Arena. -photo courtesy Farise Posey

West Forsyth High School held a graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23, for the Class of 2021 at the  Infinite Energy Arena.

West Forsyth
Matthew Grohovac, Dalton Tjong, Evan Powalowski, Max Smith, and Hudson Posey attend West Forsyth's graduation ceremony on May 23 at Infinite Energy Arena. -photo courtesy Farise Posey
West Forsyth High School
West Forsyth High School Class of 2021. -photo courtesy Cady Studios
West
West Forsyth High School held a graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23, for the Class of 2021 at the Infinite Energy Arena. -photo courtesy Cady Studios
West Forsyth High School
West Forsyth High School held a graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23, for the Class of 2021 at the Infinite Energy Arena. -photo courtesy Cady Studios