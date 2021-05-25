Class of 2021: West Forsyth High School graduation, in photos Hudson Posey and Haylee Dornan attend West's graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23 at Infinite Energy Arena. -photo courtesy Farise Posey West Forsyth High School held a graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23, for the Class of 2021 at the Infinite Energy Arena. Matthew Grohovac, Dalton Tjong, Evan Powalowski, Max Smith, and Hudson Posey attend West Forsyth's graduation ceremony on May 23 at Infinite Energy Arena. -photo courtesy Farise Posey West Forsyth High School Class of 2021. -photo courtesy Cady Studios West Forsyth High School held a graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23, for the Class of 2021 at the Infinite Energy Arena. -photo courtesy Cady Studios West Forsyth High School held a graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23, for the Class of 2021 at the Infinite Energy Arena. -photo courtesy Cady Studios Latest Alliance Academy graduate advocates for youth Class of 2021: Alliance Academy for Innovation graduation, in photos Class of 2021: North Forsyth High School graduation, in photos Class of 2021: South Forsyth High School graduation, in photos