Forsyth Central Alumni Association inducts 7 into Hall of Fame at annual banquet

The Forsyth Central Alumni Association recently inducted seven new members into its Hall of Fame, recognizing Forsyth Central High School alumni and contributors for their outstanding accomplishments in the community.

During this year’s banquet, the association inducted the Class of 2020 and 2021 as they were unable to hold the event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 FCAA Hall of Fame inductees included: Steve Benson, Linda Hood Lang, Frances Westray Mooney and Glenn Sutko.

The 2021 inductees included: James Butler Jr., Linda Hughes Hardie and the Estes Brothers Band.

The FCAA Hall of Fame is meant to recognize alumni, faculty, staff and benefactors who “have achieved a level of excellence deserving of recognition” either during or after their time at Forsyth Central, according to its website.

“We want to honor the past, celebrate the present and provide for the future,” Assistant Principal Kacey Martin said.