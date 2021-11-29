Forsyth County Schools allows visitors, switches back to ‘normal’ operations following Thanksgiving break

Forsyth County Schools switched back to “normal operating procedures” on Monday, Nov. 29, following the Thanksgiving break, dropping COVID-19 measures that have been in place since the beginning of the school year in August.

FCS Spokeswoman Jennifer Caracciolo said these “normal” procedures may look different depending on the school. Individual school leaders sent out emails to parents and guardians to explain what operations look like now that students are back from break.

Across the board, schools will be allowing visitors back into the buildings after nearly a year and a half of barring parents and other guests from visiting during the school day.