Forsyth County Schools earn highest graduation rates among metro-Atlanta counties, Georgia large districts

Forsyth County Schools students once again earned the highest graduation rates among metro-Atlanta counties and large school districts in Georgia in 2021 despite educational challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an announcement from the school system on Thursday, Oct. 21 this past school year’s graduation rate is 96.4%, the highest in the history of FCS.

“This is truly remarkable,” Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden said. “Thank you to our teachers and staff, [kindergarten-12th grade], for your dedication to ensuring that all children have opportunities for success. Our Learner Profile will continue to guide us as we keep focusing on one child at a time.”