Forsyth County Schools earn highest graduation rates among metro-Atlanta counties, Georgia large districts

Forsyth County Schools students once again earned the highest graduation rates among metro-Atlanta counties and large school districts in Georgia in 2021 despite educational challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to an announcement from the school system on Thursday, Oct. 21 this past school year’s graduation rate is 96.4%, the highest in the history of FCS.
“This is truly remarkable,” Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden said. “Thank you to our teachers and staff, [kindergarten-12th grade], for your dedication to ensuring that all children have opportunities for success. Our Learner Profile will continue to guide us as we keep focusing on one child at a time.”
In comparison, the state’s average graduation rate was 83.7%, which went down overall from last year’s 83.82%.
Alliance Academy for Innovation, which just had its first graduating class, earned the highest graduation rate in the county at 99.25%.
South Forsyth and Lambert High schools also both had graduation rates about 98%, and West Forsyth High School had the highest rise in graduation rate, going from 95.20% in 2020 to 96.39% in 2021.
According to the announcement, Forsyth County Schools has been committed to raising graduation rates for many years.
“In partnership with parents/guardians, and community and business leaders from the Forsyth Chamber, FCS is committed to ensuring that all learners can lead and succeed by being prepared for college/military/career and life,” according to the announcement.
Here are Forsyth County graduation rates from 2021:
● Alliance Academy — 99.25%
● Denmark — 96.15%
● Forsyth Central — 95.56%
● Lambert — 97.89%
● North Forsyth — 93.26%
● South Forsyth — 98.42%
● West Forsyth — 96.39%