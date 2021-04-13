Forsyth County Schools makes change to quarantine requirements for vaccinated students

Forsyth County Schools students who have been fully vaccinated are no longer required to quarantine if they faced direct exposure to COVID-19, according to an announcement posted to the district’s website.



The change, which began in April, allows for students who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to remain at school if they have been directly exposed to another individual who has tested positive for the virus. A student is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they have completed their vaccination series — either after the one dose for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or second dose for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Students who have not completed their vaccination series still have three quarantine options if exposed to the virus on their school campus.

If a student tests negative for the virus after five days of quarantine and remains asymptomatic, they can return to school on the eighth day. Students also have the option to quarantine for 10 days, or they can quarantine for two full weeks as recommended by health experts at the start of the pandemic last year.

While the change may impact the county’s high schools, younger students still do not have access to the COVID-19 vaccine as they have only been approved for children aged 16 and older.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, nearly 800 individuals in Forsyth County between the ages of 16 and 19 have received at least one dose of the vaccines. Overall, more than 49,000 in the community have received at least one dose — or about 22% of the population.

For more information on COVID-19 updates and resources within the school district, visit Forsyth County Schools’ website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.