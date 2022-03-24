By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County special education students enjoy prom held by West Forsyth High School student government, Parks and Recreation
Students dance in a conga line in the lobby of the Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center during the recent prom held for special education students. Photo for the FCN.

West Forsyth High School’s Student Government Association recently partnered with Forsyth County Parks and Recreation to hold a prom night for the county’s special education high school students.

More than 60 special education students from all over the county walked down the red carpet at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center to enter their “evening under the stars” along with 100 student volunteers.

Looking their best, they took part in a night full of dancing, photos and fun.

West Forsyth’s SGA said they had never hosted the prom before, but felt that the county’s special education students needed an in-person prom to get their full high school experience.

Normally, students are able to take part in Night to Shine, a prom experience through the Tim Tebow Foundation for special education students aged 14 and up. But since the beginning of the pandemic, the event has been moved online.

“We just thought this would be a good time to get them that real prom experience,” the SGA said.

Local businesses and organizations helped to sponsor the event, including The Mooney Group, Stacy’s Place Inc. and Forsyth County Parks and Recreation.

Students dance the night away during the county-wide prom at the FoCAL Center.
Special education students arrived for their prom alongside volunteers from other high schools who spent the evening with them, socializing and dancing the night away. Photo for the FCN.
Two students pose in front a backdrop, commemorating the first county-wide in-person prom since the start of the pandemic. Photo for the FCN.
