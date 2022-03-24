Forsyth County special education students enjoy prom held by West Forsyth High School student government, Parks and Recreation

West Forsyth High School’s Student Government Association recently partnered with Forsyth County Parks and Recreation to hold a prom night for the county’s special education high school students.

More than 60 special education students from all over the county walked down the red carpet at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center to enter their “evening under the stars” along with 100 student volunteers.

Looking their best, they took part in a night full of dancing, photos and fun.

West Forsyth’s SGA said they had never hosted the prom before, but felt that the county’s special education students needed an in-person prom to get their full high school experience.

Normally, students are able to take part in Night to Shine, a prom experience through the Tim Tebow Foundation for special education students aged 14 and up. But since the beginning of the pandemic, the event has been moved online.

“We just thought this would be a good time to get them that real prom experience,” the SGA said.

Local businesses and organizations helped to sponsor the event, including The Mooney Group, Stacy’s Place Inc. and Forsyth County Parks and Recreation.