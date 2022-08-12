How a $5,000 Tools for Schools grant will help students with special needs at Mashburn Elementary

A company that provides educational tools for families presented Mashburn Elementary School with a $5,000 grant on Tuesday, Aug. 9, to help fund a new sandbox for students with special needs.

Order Out of Chaos founder Leslie Josel visited the school to present a check for the first-ever Tools for Schools grant to new Principal Steve Miller and former Principal Fonda Harrison.

“On behalf of Mashburn, I would just like to say thank you to Order Out of Chaos for recognizing our sweet little school,” Miller said. “But more importantly, for helping us to recognize the dreams and goals of our special needs population.

“Not that they’re a forgotten population, but they’re the ones who, oftentimes, don’t get all the bells and whistles. And we have an amazing sandbox for them thanks to Order Out of Chaos.”