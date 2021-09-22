How elementary school students can participate in STEM challenge

Georgia elementary classes in third through fifth grades are being challenged to put their science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, skills to work to explore the role healthy forests play in creating healthy communities by protecting our air, soil and water resources.

Elementary teachers and students may enter the fall ’21 Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities STEM Challenge by Nov. 12 for the chance to win a prize package totaling $350 for their class. The top grade winner from the third-, fourth- and fifth-grade entries will each win a prize package. The winners will be announced later in November.

The Georgia Association of Conservation Districts, a nonprofit organization that works with the state’s Soil and Water Conservation Districts to promote the conservation of natural resources, is sponsoring the statewide competition, which is being coordinated by the Georgia Ag Experience and Georgia Foundation for Agriculture.



