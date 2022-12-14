‘I’m here to make you uncomfortable:’ Mama Bears of Forsyth return to face school board amid legal battle

Alison Hair spoke directly to the Forsyth County Board of Education at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for the first time in nearly 10 months.

The Forsyth parent had been banned from the board’s meetings in March after attempting to read a sexually explicit passage from a school library book out loud during a meeting, making a point that the board should work to remove similar books from the district’s media centers.

That ban has since been temporarily undone by a preliminary ruling made in a federal lawsuit. She and a group of other parents, named the Mama Bears of Forsyth, filed suit against the board and school system in July alleging its actions and public participation policy violated citizens’ First Amendment rights.

“You have silenced me and many other parents,” Hair told the board as she stepped up to the podium Tuesday night. “For that, in my opinion, you should be ashamed.”

She read from U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story’s preliminary ruling in the lawsuit, specifically pointing out the portion that states the board’s decision to ban Hair from its regular meetings -- and its policy against profane language -- was unconstitutional.

“I’m so sorry for our community that it took this and it took the taxpayers’ money to allow me to be back to tell you what all I was trying to tell you before,” Hair said. “I hope that this case restores the freedom of speech that you took away from me and that you took away from so many others. I also hope that this case encourages all parents to stand up and speak up for their rights.”