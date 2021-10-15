Local parents, state leaders announce ongoing efforts against Critical Race Theory in schools amid national debate

What they had to say about SEL and CRT

Rhonda Thomas, president of Truth in Education, began the conference by explaining to parents and community members in the small crowd gathered why she believes SEL is harmful to families.

Much like many parents have shared at recent Forsyth County Board of Education meetings, Thomas said teachers in K-12 schools should be teaching core subjects such as English, math and science, “but that’s not what’s happening in our schools.”

Thomas said the school districts in Forsyth and in neighboring counties have begun to move away from academics in favor of topics that focus on emotion and promote certain beliefs.

“No one has the authority to raise our children besides us,” Thomas said. “The government is not supposed to parent our child.”

Some parents have also opposed the district’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion plan, referring to it as CRT, a scholarly body of work that theorizes different aspects of American life and societal systems are based in discriminatory practices.

Cindy Martin, a mother of four in Forsyth County, said she had never been actively involved in politics, but when she heard about the DEI plan, she had to step in.

“There was a time when we sent our kids to school, we didn’t have to worry about what they were being taught because we knew that the teachers taught the academics and we, the parents, taught the values and the morals and the beliefs that we hold dear,” Martin said. “And that is not the case anymore.”

Gilligan said educators in Forsyth County teach students that they are victims or oppressors based on their skin color, and she said it is taught “under the guise of tolerance and diversity.”

Either through staff trainings or student curriculum, Gilligan said teachers should be able to focus strictly on academics.

“We are the teacher’s best ally here because we want them to be able to focus on what they were trained to do and that is to educate our children,” Gilligan said. “Let them be the teachers that they were trained and educated and that they have the burning heart’s desire to do and to be.”