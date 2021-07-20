Mark your calendar with these important dates ahead of the 2021-22 school year

It’s almost time for the start of a new school year again as the summer quickly begins to come to a close. To start the 2021-22 year off fresh and ready-to-go, here are some important dates to remember for Forsyth County’s families.
Open house dates
- Middle Schools: Monday, Aug. 2
- Elementary Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 3
- Alliance Academy for Innovation: Thursday, July 29
- Denmark HS: Tuesday, Aug. 3 (Wednesday, Aug. 4, for incoming freshmen)
- East Forsyth HS: Wednesday, Aug. 4
- Forsyth Central HS: Monday, July 26 (Tuesday, July 27, for freshmen)
- Lambert HS: Tuesday, July 27
- North Forsyth HS: Thursday, July 29 (Monday, Aug. 2, for freshmen)
- South Forsyth HS: Thursday, July 29
- West Forsyth HS: Monday, July 26 (Tuesday, July 27, for freshmen)
Check with your individual schools for more information as times differ between schools and grade levels.
First day of school in Forsyth County
The first day of school for all students is on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
Student holidays in 2021-22
- Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 6 (the Friday before will also be an early release day for students, creating an early start to a three-day weekend)
- Fall break: Sept. 20-24
- Parent conferences: These will be held for K-8 students on Oct. 20-21, meaning early release days.
- Professional development: Friday, Oct. 22
- Thanksgiving break: Nov. 22-26
- Winter break: Dec. 22-Jan. 4
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: Monday, Jan. 17
- Student and staff holiday: Feb. 18-21
- Professional development: Tuesday, Feb. 22
- Parent conferences: Conferences for K-12 students will be held Thursday, March 10, meaning an early release day
- Professional development: Friday, March 11
- Spring break: April 4-8
Last day of school
The last day of the 2021-22 school year is on May, 26, 2022. It will be an early release day for all students.