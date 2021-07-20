Mark your calendar with these important dates ahead of the 2021-22 school year

It’s almost time for the start of a new school year again as the summer quickly begins to come to a close. To start the 2021-22 year off fresh and ready-to-go, here are some important dates to remember for Forsyth County’s families.

Open house dates

Middle Schools: Monday, Aug. 2

Elementary Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 3

Alliance Academy for Innovation: Thursday, July 29

Denmark HS: Tuesday, Aug. 3 (Wednesday, Aug. 4, for incoming freshmen)

East Forsyth HS: Wednesday, Aug. 4

Forsyth Central HS: Monday, July 26 (Tuesday, July 27, for freshmen)

Lambert HS: Tuesday, July 27

North Forsyth HS: Thursday, July 29 (Monday, Aug. 2, for freshmen)

South Forsyth HS: Thursday, July 29

West Forsyth HS: Monday, July 26 (Tuesday, July 27, for freshmen)

Check with your individual schools for more information as times differ between schools and grade levels.