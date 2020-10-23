School leaders discuss East Forsyth High School opening, student career pathways

Forsyth County School leaders gave updates on East Forsyth High School’s opening and its planned student programs and career pathways during a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

East Forsyth Principal Jeff Cheney said that, as he and his team are ramping up for the school’s opening in August 2021, they have started to work with principals from other schools to develop a plan for how they can work together and really integrate the neighboring schools.

Cheney and his team have focused heavily on integrating the school with the East Forsyth community, working on community engagement and partnering with local business owners and community members to try to make sure that, come August, the school opening will be welcome to the area.

“Opening a new school is an amazing experience, and I’m having a blast,” Cheney said.

He said that he has also been preparing middle schoolers who plan to eventually head to East Forsyth, answering their questions about the high school and what programs will be available to them once they get there.

“They wanted to know about the lunchrooms and the pizza — all of those important pieces, of course,” Cheney said. “But they also asked some very, very good questions for seventh graders, so they’re already thinking about high school and what pathways they want to pursue.”

While Cheney said the school plans to offer all of the mainstay career pathways that are offered at the other traditional high schools in Forsyth County, there are a few that will be unique to East Forsyth.

Focusing on growth and development within the East Forsyth community, Cheney said that they focused on career pathways at the new high school that fall into the realm of design.

Under the program, which he called “Bronco Design: Building the Future,” students will be able to earn certifications through the entrepreneurship, architecture/drafting and design, construction/carpentry, and marketing communications and promotions pathways.

The school will also include an interior design program unique to East Forsyth through its marketing pathway.