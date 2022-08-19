Seven of the eight banned library books approved to return to Forsyth school libraries

Forsyth County Schools announced that high schools will have the choice to bring back seven of the eight books the district removed from libraries in January.



Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Caracciolo said the district did a second review of the books over the summer after they were removed from all school media centers “indefinitely” for containing “sexually explicit content.”

As part of the review, teachers, media specialists, students and parents volunteered to each read two books and provide feedback to the District Media Committee, which makes decisions and book removals, on:

● The quality of content in the book and the manner of presentation;

● The level of user appeal and interest;

● Whether the book is appropriate for middle and/or high school;

● Whether the book supported the implementation of state standards;

● And whether the book supports the goals of FCS as identified in the district’s strategic plan and learner profile.

The committee reviewed the feedback and voted to allow seven of the books at the high school level, Caracciolo said. The book that wasn’t approved is “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” by George M. Johnson, a memoir about the author’s journey growing up as a queer Black man in the U.S.

Forsyth County Schools told high school principals and media specialists on Monday, Aug. 15, that they could return the books to the library “if desired.”



