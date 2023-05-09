County commissioners ask for impact study before moving forward with The Gathering at South Forsyth proposal

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has asked for an independent, County-funded fiscal impact study relating to the proposed Gathering at South Forsyth arena project.
During a Board of Commissioners work session on Tuesday, May 9, Commissioners directed County staff to begin developing the scope of a financial impact study to be brought before the Board for future approval and budgeting.
While the Board will be presented with demonstrations from both the Chamber of Commerce and the development team for The Gathering, they believe it is in the county’s best interest to conduct an independent study for comparison.
“I think that the position that we’re in right now is that in order to process the application we have to have those hard and fast numbers, and I know those things are somewhat dynamic right now,” said District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson. “I think from the developer’s perspective, they’re looking for some certainty that we’re interested and that we want to continue moving forward, rather than going through all of these motions just to find there’s not really an appetite for it.”
It does appear that the Board is interested in continuing exploration regarding the proposed 84-acre mixed-use development.
“From my conversations with my colleagues, I think we do,” said Semanson. “I personally want to explore this opportunity for us.”
District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent suggested that the study include conversation with Cobb and Fulton counties about their experiences opening The Battery and Mercedes Benz Stadium, respectively.
He stressed the importance of learning from the experiences of other counties to better anticipate the impact that The Gathering could have on Forsyth.
District 4 Commissioner Cindy Mills raised concerns over how quickly County staff will be able to put together the parameters of the study.
“It’s good to have our own study so that we can compare it to [the developer’s] and to the Chamber’s,” said Mills. “As long as it doesn’t drag out too long. I know that we need to get the ball rolling with this study. That’s a little worrisome to me, as slow as government moves.”
“I see this study not being a snapshot in time,” explained Forsyth County Manager David McKee. “This is going to be a continuous process until the end.”
McKee does, however, believe he can return before the Board of Commissioners with a plan for the study within a couple of weeks.