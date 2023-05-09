County commissioners ask for impact study before moving forward with The Gathering at South Forsyth proposal

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has asked for an independent, County-funded fiscal impact study relating to the proposed Gathering at South Forsyth arena project.

During a Board of Commissioners work session on Tuesday, May 9, Commissioners directed County staff to begin developing the scope of a financial impact study to be brought before the Board for future approval and budgeting.

While the Board will be presented with demonstrations from both the Chamber of Commerce and the development team for The Gathering, they believe it is in the county’s best interest to conduct an independent study for comparison.

“I think that the position that we’re in right now is that in order to process the application we have to have those hard and fast numbers, and I know those things are somewhat dynamic right now,” said District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson. “I think from the developer’s perspective, they’re looking for some certainty that we’re interested and that we want to continue moving forward, rather than going through all of these motions just to find there’s not really an appetite for it.”