Dolezal to chair healthcare reform study committee

State Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, has been appointed to chair the committee looking into the issue of reforming the Certificate of Need requirement.
“Certificate of need is a regulatory mechanism that was put in place during the Ford Administration,” said Dolezal at the April 11 annual post-legislative breakfast hosted by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a process by which healthcare providers need to petition the state to open or expand healthcare facilities.”
The Certificate of Need (CON) program was originally established in 1979 in order to ensure that money wouldn’t be spent on unnecessary equipment or expansion. Since then, the program has been criticized as anti-competitive and is believed by many to act as a barrier between communities and adequate healthcare.
“There is an open certificate of need right now in Forsyth County for a company that wants to buy a second MRI machine… We have seen hospital construction prevented in rural GA because a 60-year-old, 30-bed hospital is objecting to it,” said Dolezal. “It’s not something that any of us would say is a good thing if we were to design a healthcare system from scratch.”
During the last legislative session, Dolezal introduced Senate Bill 99 to remove CON restrictions for hospitals in rural Georgia. The bill was passed in the Senate with a bipartisan vote of 42-13.
“A couple of states have completely gotten rid of certificate of need,” said Dolezal. “You have Florida on one end of the spectrum that’s eliminated Certificate of Need, and California has eliminated Certificate of Need. So, it’s not like these are just red states that are doing this.”
The bill stalled out in the State House of Representatives, but the Senate took additional steps to ensure that the dialogue continues. Senate Resolution 279 was passed in order to establish the Senate Study Committee on Certificate of Need Reform which Dolezal will chair.
“Expanding access to healthcare and reviewing how the current Certificate of Need laws are hindering this process will be a focus of this study committee,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones in a press release. “The appointees are experts on this issue.”
Dolezal believes that the efforts of the study committee can lead to gradual change that will open access to healthcare for Georgians, especially those in rural areas that lack hospitals and resources.
“There is a study done at George Mason University that says if we would do something similar to [SB 99] we would see the number of hospitals in rural Georgia expand by about 20%.”
The study committee is made up of seven state senators and five non-elected representatives who have worked in relevant executive roles throughout the healthcare system. It will hold hearings across Georgia in order to analyze the current state of healthcare and the effects on CON laws.