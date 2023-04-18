Dolezal to chair healthcare reform study committee

State Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, has been appointed to chair the committee looking into the issue of reforming the Certificate of Need requirement.

“Certificate of need is a regulatory mechanism that was put in place during the Ford Administration,” said Dolezal at the April 11 annual post-legislative breakfast hosted by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a process by which healthcare providers need to petition the state to open or expand healthcare facilities.”

The Certificate of Need (CON) program was originally established in 1979 in order to ensure that money wouldn’t be spent on unnecessary equipment or expansion. Since then, the program has been criticized as anti-competitive and is believed by many to act as a barrier between communities and adequate healthcare.

“There is an open certificate of need right now in Forsyth County for a company that wants to buy a second MRI machine… We have seen hospital construction prevented in rural GA because a 60-year-old, 30-bed hospital is objecting to it,” said Dolezal. “It’s not something that any of us would say is a good thing if we were to design a healthcare system from scratch.”