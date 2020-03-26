Gov. Kemp, Department of Labor extend unemployment benefits for struggling Georgians

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Thursday morning allowing for the Georgia Department of Labor to create new emergency rules to help Georgians who are suffering financially during the pandemic.

GDOL Commissioner Mark Butler added two new emergency rules to the unemployment filing process Thursday. The first more than doubled the amount of time that individuals can continue receiving unemployment benefits — going from 14 weeks to 26 weeks.

The other rule added says that the first $300 that individuals earn in a week will not take away from their eligibility for unemployment benefits. The GDOL explained that this means if someone wanted to get a part-time job, they can now earn up to $300 per week and still receive full benefits.

“We understand Georgia businesses and workers are anxious during the COVID-19 public health crisis about how to take care of themselves, their families and their businesses,” Butler said. “We are making unprecedented modifications to policies to help all Georgians survive this economic hardship and get us all back to work.”